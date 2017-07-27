About Information and advice

Age UK Cheshire East Reaching Communities Network keeps accurate and up-to-date information on a wide range of issues such as housing, health and care, money matters, leisure and social activities and most other things that can affect your quality of life. They can help with completing forms or taking action on your behalf with organisations with which you have a problem. As well as all of this, Age UK Cheshire East also offer specialist advice sessions each month on tax help, benefit entitlement checks and help with claiming, and wills, inheritance and needs such as power of attorney and related matters.