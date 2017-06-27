Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Information and advice - Stratford

Briar Croft Alcester Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire,
CV37 6PH
01789 205059
www.ageukwarwickshire.org.uk
briar.croft@ageukwarks.org.uk

About Information and advice - Stratford

Age UK Warwickshire always give advice confidentially and for free. Some of the ways they can help include: welfare benefits and filling in forms; housing assistance; health; help at home and care options; wills, power of attorney and probate; family and personal matters; leisure, social and learning activities; money matters; age discrimination; people's rights to social services; guidance on dealing with telesales calls and unwanted doorstep callers; anything that is affecting a person's quality of life.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Warwickshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
