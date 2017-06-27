About Information and Advice

Age UK Somerset provides information and advice on a wide range of issues. They'll provide people with the facts and people can make choices and decisions knowing they have reliable information. Age UK Somerset can help with: welfare benefits and money matters; housing rights; health and social care; leisure and social activities; family and personal matters; rights to local services; and most other things that affect quality of life. Age UK Somerset holds Information Drop-Ins around Somerset and North Somerset each month: please contact office or see website for details.