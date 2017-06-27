Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Information and Advice

Ash House Cook Way Bindon Road, Taunton, Somerset,
TA2 6BJ
01823 345613
www.ageuk.org.uk/somerset
IandA@ageuksomerset.org.uk

About Information and Advice

Age UK Somerset provides information and advice on a wide range of issues. They'll provide people with the facts and people can make choices and decisions knowing they have reliable information. Age UK Somerset can help with: welfare benefits and money matters; housing rights; health and social care; leisure and social activities; family and personal matters; rights to local services; and most other things that affect quality of life. Age UK Somerset holds Information Drop-Ins around Somerset and North Somerset each month: please contact office or see website for details.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Somerset

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including those in the early stages of dementia, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

