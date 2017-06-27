Age UK Tunbridge Wells provides confidential information and advice on issues that concern older people. These include benefits entitlement and the related applications. The service is provided over the phone in the first instance, but can be followed by a home visit or an appointment at the office. Age UK Tunbridge Wells also offer a confidential Advocacy service, which can support a person in making their views heard or in voicing a complaint.
Support group
