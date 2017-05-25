Age Concern Torfaen provides a free, independent and confidential Information and Advice service to older people in the area. It focuses on ensuring that people access all the welfare benefits to which they are entitled and thus maximise their income. People can drop into the Widdershins or Broad Street centres, telephone, e-mail or write to access the service. Age Concern Torfaen also offers a Vulnerable Adults Advocacy Service, helping people who are being ignored, excluded or unfairly treated to communicate their needs.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17