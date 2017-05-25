About Information and Advice (Widdershins Centre)

Age Concern Torfaen provides a free, independent and confidential Information and Advice service to older people in the area. It focuses on ensuring that people access all the welfare benefits to which they are entitled and thus maximise their income. People can drop into the Widdershins or Broad Street centres, telephone, e-mail or write to access the service. Age Concern Torfaen also offers a Vulnerable Adults Advocacy Service, helping people who are being ignored, excluded or unfairly treated to communicate their needs.