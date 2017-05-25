Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Later Life Planning

The Ann Owens Centre Oak Lane, London,
N2 8LT
020 8432 1417
www.ageukbarnet.org.uk
laterlifeplanners@ageukbarnet.org.uk

About Later Life Planning

Age UK Barnet Later Life Planner service helps older people manage and plan for the challenges that ageing brings, whilst retaining independence, choice and control in their lives. The service provides information and advice on many subjects including advice on welfare and benefits, housing or support services as well as how to keep healthy and active.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Barnet

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and over
  • Residents of London Borough of Barnet

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
