Age UK Barnet Later Life Planner service helps older people manage and plan for the challenges that ageing brings, whilst retaining independence, choice and control in their lives. The service provides information and advice on many subjects including advice on welfare and benefits, housing or support services as well as how to keep healthy and active.
Support group
