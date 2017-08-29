About Legal Advice Service

Sheffield Carers Centre in partnership with Wrigleys Solicitors, is able to offer carers a free half-hour of advice with a solicitor, covering areas of personal law such as: making a Will; enduring Power of Attorney; setting up a Protective Trust; and other matters relating to someone's caring role. If, after receiving this advice, the carer needs to have some legal work done for them (for example making a Will), they will need to arrange for a solicitor of their choice to do this for them.