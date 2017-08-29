Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Concept House 5 Young Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire,
S1 4UP
0114 272 8362
www.sheffieldcarers.org.uk
support@sheffieldcarers.org.uk

Sheffield Carers Centre in partnership with Wrigleys Solicitors, is able to offer carers a free half-hour of advice with a solicitor, covering areas of personal law such as: making a Will; enduring Power of Attorney; setting up a Protective Trust; and other matters relating to someone's caring role. If, after receiving this advice, the carer needs to have some legal work done for them (for example making a Will), they will need to arrange for a solicitor of their choice to do this for them.

  • Sheffield Carers Centre

  • Any adult carer of an adult

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


