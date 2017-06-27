Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Solicitors

Unit 2 The Malt House Deva City Office Park Trinity Way, Salford, Greater Manchester,
M3 7BD
0161 871 3680
www.hughjonessolictors.co.uk
info@hughjonessolicitors.co.uk

About Solicitors

Only law firm in the UK specialising only in advice and support for those lacking mental capacity, their family members and carers. Over 30 years' experience and a large team of experienced and qualified staff; three external quality awards and listed as leading firm in the Legal 500 and Chambers 2016 directories. Free half hour of advice available for anyone contacting with an enquiry. Hugh Jones Solicitors often attend events to speak and give free advice to groups or organisations.

Who runs this service

  • Hugh Jones Solicitors

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
