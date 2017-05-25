Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Open Door Project

1 Great George Street, Colne, Lancashire,
BB8 0SQ
01282 860342
www.colneopendoorcentre.org.uk
manager@opendoorcentre.org.uk

About The Open Door Project

The Open Door Project is available for people to receive free guidance, support; help with issues that may be causing stress and anxiety. These may include problems with benefits, housing issues, finding work, writing CV's, use of a phone, writing a letter, completing forms, drug and alcohol issues - help and information, budgeting, debt, etc. To this end the Centre employs a project worker who is able to help clients on a range of subjects.

Who runs this service

  • Colne Open Door Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Pimarily, but not exclusively, for the benefit of those who are marginalised and disadvantaged

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017