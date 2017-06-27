Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Care Navigation South Staffs

The Roller Mill Teddesley Road, Penkridge, Staffordshire,
ST19 5BD
07870 156682
www.ageuk.org.uk/southstaffs
janet.higgins@ageuksouthstaffs.org.uk

About Care Navigation South Staffs

The Care Navigation Service has been developed to support older people to keep healthy, safe and independent in their own home. Care Navigation brings all of the professionals together, in one place, and with access to the right information, to ensure that vulnerable older people get the right care, at the right place, at the right time. The aim of the service is to work alongside local health care, social care, and third sector teams and provide 'supported signposting' for local, frail, older people, some with long term health conditions and enable them to live more independent, healthier lives. This is a free service which supports older people who are undergoing change in their lives and may need information and help accessing services. This should enable the most appropriate care and support is provided by the right practitioner at the right time.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK South Staffordshire

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Residents aged 50 and above who are registered at a GP practice in South Seisdon or Stafford
  • Patients in the Seisdon Peninsula CCG registered with Wombourne Gravel Hill medical practice, Wombourne Dale medical practice, Kinver Moss Grove medical practice and Calverley medical practice (including Pattingham branch surgery)

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
