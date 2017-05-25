About Expert Patients Programme - Manchester

Expert Patients Programme (EPP) builds on the principal that people who live with long-term health problems know best how their condition affects the way they feel on a day to day basis, their lifestyle and ability to accomplish activities important to them. The course also looks at ways to positively manage symptoms and changing emotions that can be brought about by living with long-term health conditions. The UK and international evidence into the effectiveness of the programme has been excellent - EPP is the leading self-management/self-care programme in the UK. The course consits of six weekly sessions lasting two and a half hours, once a week with a 20 min refreshment break.