Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Lifelong Learning Advice

1 Lower Square (near the Civic Offices) St. Nicholas Way, Sutton,
SM1 1EA
020 8770 4090
www.ageuk.org.uk/sutton
advice@ageuksutton.org.uk

About Lifelong Learning Advice

Age UK Sutton provides an opportunity for people to do all those things they never had time for before: learning a new language, taking up a musical instrument, studying for a degree, etc. This programme gives people the chance to expand their horizons, acquiring new skills and enriching their life whilst keeping themselves mentally active and, of course, making new friends. There are many activities and courses available, according to people's skills, interests and budget.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Sutton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Sutton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017