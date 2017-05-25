Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

The SAFER Project

West Yorkshire Joint Services Nepshaw Lane South Gildersome Morley, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS27 7JQ
0113 393 9910
www.wyjs.org.uk/trading-standards-service/projects-and-initiatives/safer-project
safer@wyjs.org.uk

About The SAFER Project

The SAFER project is a community protection and empowerment programme, supporting older adults in West Yorkshire. The project aims to provide residents with the knowledge, skills and confidence to protect themselves against Doorstep Crime and Scams, and also to provide front-line advice and support to those already in crisis from such activity.

Who runs this service

  • West Yorkshire Joint Services

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone considered vulnerable to scams
  • Residents of West Yorkshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
