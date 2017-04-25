Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Interactive Development Support Limited

3-5 Brenkley Way, Blezard Business Park, Seaton Burn, Newcastle Upon Tyne,
NE13 6DS
0191 230 3090
www.idlimited.co.uk

Local authority

  • North Tyneside

Who runs this service

  • Interactive Development Support Limited

Registered manager

Pauline Bell

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
