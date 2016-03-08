Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Intermediate Care at Home

Freeman Street Community Resource Centre, Kent Street, Grimsby,
DN32 7DH
01472 256201

Local authority

  • North East Lincolnshire

Who runs this service

  • Care Plus Group (North East Lincolnshire) Limited

Registered manager

Jacqueline Sadler

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
