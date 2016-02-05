A thoughtfully converted Edwardian home, Inver House is in the small town of Bembridge on the Isle of Wight. Local amenities are only a short walk away, and the seashore with its lifeboat station, maritime museum, and the famous windmill are also nearby. Bedrooms are fitted with a call system and lift access is available to all parts of the home. Communal areas include a relaxing veranda, comfortable lounges, and homely dining rooms. The kitchen prepares meals daily on site, to suit a range of dietary requirements. A dedicated sixteen-bed suite, staffed by a highly-trained team, provides safety and security for residents living with dementia. Its design provides residents with freedom to live as independently as possible within the security and comfort of the home. The activities programme includes regular minibus outings, entertainment, light exercise and crafts. There are IT facilities available for all to use including wi-fi and Skype.

