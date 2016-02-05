Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Inver House

Foreland Road, Bembridge,
PO35 5UB
01983 875700
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Inver House

A thoughtfully converted Edwardian home, Inver House is in the small town of Bembridge on the Isle of Wight. Local amenities are only a short walk away, and the seashore with its lifeboat station, maritime museum, and the famous windmill are also nearby. Bedrooms are fitted with a call system and lift access is available to all parts of the home. Communal areas include a relaxing veranda, comfortable lounges, and homely dining rooms. The kitchen prepares meals daily on site, to suit a range of dietary requirements. A dedicated sixteen-bed suite, staffed by a highly-trained team, provides safety and security for residents living with dementia. Its design provides residents with freedom to live as independently as possible within the security and comfort of the home. The activities programme includes regular minibus outings, entertainment, light exercise and crafts. There are IT facilities available for all to use including wi-fi and Skype.

Accommodation

  • 52Residents
  • 24Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 28Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Isle of Wight

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Sarah Woodford

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
