Domiciliary care

Invest in Care

Unit 3, The Rural Enterprise Centre, Stafford Drive, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury,
SY1 3FE
0121 707 0627
www.investincare.org.uk

Local authority

  • Shropshire

Who runs this service

  • Brialyn Limited

Registered manager

Lynda Mukotekwa

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
