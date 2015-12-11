Jack Dormand is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care close to the coast in the heart of Horden, County Durham. Many rooms have views of the sea or across the village, and each features a nurse call system, TV points and wash room facilities. The home has a GP service, a sensory room and activity area, a bar service, and arranges regular visits from a mobile beautician and hairdresser. Staff organise activities such as quizzes, gentle exercise, flower arranging, pet therapy, coffee mornings, musical events and performances by professional entertainers, local performers and school children, plus residents go on regular outings to local places of interest. There_s a courtyard garden and sheltered patio with views across Horden village, and residents can enjoy keeping the raised flower beds smart.

