Domiciliary care

Jane Care

Office 1, Northern Lights Business Park, Rossfield Road, Ellesmere Port,
CH65 3AW
0151 538 1097

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • Mr Michael James Holmes

Registered manager

Catherine Cottis

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
