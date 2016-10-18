Jubilee Court is a modern, purpose-built care home in a quiet residential area in Stevenage, with good transport links. It provides a spectrum of care for residents including residential and specialist dementia care, as well as a range of short-term options. The home has a Best Friends Cafe, hairdressers, and a shop, and is organised as six households each with its own bedrooms, kitchenettes, social and living areas. It also offers full kitchen and laundry facilities as well as dedicated and comfortable quiet areas. All bedrooms are en suite with shower and have internet connectivity, telephone points and nurse call systems, as well as flat screen televisions with integral DVD players. Outside, the landscaped gardens offer a meandering walkway through the grounds with occasional seating areas. There s also a small wooded area, a number of patios and raised vegetable planting areas for keen gardeners.

