A luxurious new home that is part of the wider Sanctuary Grove development, Juniper is a stone's throw from St John's centre in Worcester and is Sanctuary Care's flagship home in Worcestershire. The bedrooms have en-suite wet rooms. The lounge areas and garden room are all places for residents to enjoy spending quality time with friends and family, who are always welcome to visit. A dedicated catering team provide residents with a wide variety of menu options, with freshly baked cakes served daily with afternoon tea. Outside, the home's gardens are landscaped with raised flower beds for those who enjoy gardening. The home's activities leader supports residents to take part in meaningful activities, whether revisiting an old past-time or embarking on something new. In the neighbouring central hub there is a hairdressing salon and cafe, which Juniper's residents are also welcome to use.

