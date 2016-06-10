Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Kent and Medway Domiciliary Care Agency

Room Letter C Dover Innovation Centre, Poulton Close, Coombe Valley, Dover,
CT17 0HL
07793 650636
www.voyagecare.com

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Voyage 1 Limited

Registered manager

Lucie Jenkins

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
