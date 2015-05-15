Kent House is a Victorian building close to the centre of Okehampton, offering long-term, respite and day care. The home has plenty of communal living space, including two lounges, a dining room and a conservatory and is set in its own gardens. There is a visiting hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and optician. The home has a sensory room and library and an activities co-ordinator. The recent arrival of a Nintendo Wii is apparently proving a real hit with residents!

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.