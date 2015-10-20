Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Kesteven Grange

Kesteven Way, Kingswood, Hull,
HU7 3EJ
01482 837556
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/kesteven-grange/

About Kesteven Grange

Kesteven Grange is a purpose-built home offering dementia, residential and respite care in Hull, easily reached from the A63. Many bedrooms have washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapies, a mobile shop and a bar service. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy, coffee mornings and outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. An attractive courtyard, secure patio area and decking areas are popular places to sit, and the keen gardeners among the residents help keep it looking good.

Accommodation

  • 54Residents
  • 4Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 42Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 4Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Hull

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Kelly Moore

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017