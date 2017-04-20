Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Keychange Charity Alexander House Care Home

12 Clifton Road, Wimbledon, London,
SW19 4QT
020 8946 7147
www.keychangecare.org.uk

About Keychange Charity Alexander House Care Home

Alexander House provides accommodation for 20 people and is situated in Wimbledon Village and aims to give residents as well rounded a life as possible and with dignity. The garden is a feature of the home, and has a summer house and sensory plant beds.

Accommodation

  • 20Residents
  • 7Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 13Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Merton

Who runs this service

  • Keychange Charity

Registered manager

Grace Shepherd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
