Residential care home

Keychange Charity Romans Care Home

1 Roman Rd, Southwick,
BN42 4TP
www.keychangecare.org.uk

About Keychange Charity Romans Care Home

Romans is located in the small town of Southwick in a conservation and preservation area. Close to local amentities and transport links, the home has a friendly reputation and a homely feel, providing care for people who, for whatever reason, cannot live alone. Activities are provided on a daily basis and there is personalised care from qualified care staff.

Accommodation

  • 27Residents
  • 6Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 21Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Keychange Charity

Registered manager

Vanessa Farmer

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
