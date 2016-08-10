Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

KIDS (West Midlands)

249 Birmingham Road, Sutton Coldfield,
B72 1EA
0121 355 2707
www.kids.org.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Kids

Registered manager

Claire Reid

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
