Situated in one of the finest locations in Inverclyde, Kincaid House enjoys panoramic views of the river Clyde and the mountains beyond. Kincaid House was completed in January 2009 and the home?s accommodation comprises single-occupancy rooms with en-suite shower facilities. Although a larger home, Kincaid House is subdivided into three smaller units, each of which enjoys a homely atmosphere. Kincaid House caters for frail elderly clients and also has a dedicated unit for people living with dementia. The home won a Scottish Care Award for Dementia Service of the Year in 2014 and has developed their Dementia Strategy to support people at all stages of their journey to live a positive and meaningful life. A varied programme of activities for the clients is provided. The whole team work hard to ensure they have the skills, knowledge and behaviours that lead to successful performance.

