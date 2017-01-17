Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Kings Park Nursing Home

Kings Road, Hurst Cross, Ashton Under Lyne,
OL6 8EZ
0161 343 4733
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/kings-park/

About Kings Park Nursing Home

Kings Park is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care on the outskirts on Ashton-under-Lyne, near the A670. Some bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services, library service, and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Organised activities include arts and crafts, performances by professional entertainers, exercise classes, animal therapy and residents can enjoy regular outings to local places of interest. There_s a patio area with views of the nearby park.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 4Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 36Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Lisa Joy

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
