Kings Park is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care on the outskirts on Ashton-under-Lyne, near the A670. Some bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services, library service, and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Organised activities include arts and crafts, performances by professional entertainers, exercise classes, animal therapy and residents can enjoy regular outings to local places of interest. There_s a patio area with views of the nearby park.

