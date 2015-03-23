Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Kingston House

Lansdowne Crescent East, Derry Hill, Calne,
SN11 9NT
01249 815555
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Kingston House

Kingston House is situated in the village of Derry Hill, mid-way between Calne and Chippenham, in the Wiltshire countryside. The home provides residential care to older people and the home has a specialist dementia centre called Lavender Lodge. Accommodation in both the main house and Lavender Lodge has spacious en-suite bedrooms. There are three comfortable lounges as well as a library. Other facilities include a hair salon, sun lounge and landscaped gardens. Residents regularly pop out for a pub lunch, visit the local garden centre or venture a little further afield. The meals are freshly prepared and individual special dietary requirements are catered for.

Accommodation

  • 46Residents
  • 46Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Carol Grainger

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies.

