Domiciliary care

Kingswood Care Services Ltd - Head Office

16 Hornsby Square, Southfields Business Park, Basildon,
SS15 6SD
01268 419180
www.kingswoodcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Kingswood Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Teresa Mary Colgrave

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
