Residential care home

Kinnaird Manor Care Home

Brown Street, Camelon, Falkirk,
FK1 4QF
01324 613131

About Kinnaird Manor Care Home

Situated within a residential area of Camelon, in Falkirk, Kinnaird Manor offers dementia and nursing care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and other therapies, a smoking area, and small pets are allowed. Regular activities include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events and church services. There are attractive gardens and a patio area.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 53Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Falkirk

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
