Kirkby House is located in Kirkby, Liverpool and is easily accessible from the M57. A complete refurbishment in 2013 allows the home to offer dementia care, end-of-life care and day care for long-term and short-stay residents. The home is able to offer a range of room types to suit all including some with en suites and patio doors that open on to the courtyard garden. Kirkby House has a homely feel and residents are encouraged to bring items from home to personalise their own space. Dining areas and lounges are available for those who enjoy socialising with others while those who like their own space can take a walk in the leafy gardens or enjoy one of the smaller quiet areas. The home offers a sunlight therapy room as well as a hairdressing salon and a varied social program.

