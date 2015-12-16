Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Knights Home Care Services Ltd

Unit C1, Control and Power Engineering Building, Fox Covert Lane, Misterton, Doncaster,
DN10 4ER
01427 891483
www.knightshomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Knights Home Care Services Ltd

Registered manager

Joanne Watson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017