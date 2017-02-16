Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Knowle Park Nursing Home

Knowle Lane, Cranleigh,
GU6 8JL
01483 275432
www.caringhomes.org

About Knowle Park Nursing Home

Knowle Park is a large country house set in nine acres of landscaped gardens and woods with stunning views over the Surrey Hills. It provides residential, dementia and nursing care and takes great pride in delivering person centred care to residents on a trial stay, short stay and convalescent care basis, as well as long-term care. It offers a full care pathway, so residents can feel confident that their home can cater for them both now and in the future, even if their care needs change. The home environment is light and spacious and staff strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere. Staff encourage residents to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms, and to really make the space their own.

Accommodation

  • 45Residents
  • 33Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 5Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Athena Stevens

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017