Knowle Park is a large country house set in nine acres of landscaped gardens and woods with stunning views over the Surrey Hills. It provides residential, dementia and nursing care and takes great pride in delivering person centred care to residents on a trial stay, short stay and convalescent care basis, as well as long-term care. It offers a full care pathway, so residents can feel confident that their home can cater for them both now and in the future, even if their care needs change. The home environment is light and spacious and staff strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere. Staff encourage residents to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms, and to really make the space their own.

