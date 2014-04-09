Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Knowsley

Knowsley Resource & Recovery Centre, Whiston Hospital, Warrington Road, Prescot,
L35 5DR
01925 664000
www.5boroughspartnership.nhs.uk

Local authority

  • Knowsley

Who runs this service

  • North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
