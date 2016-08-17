Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Knowsley Manor Nursing Home

239 Knowsley Lane, Knowsley, Huyton, Liverpool,
L36 8EL
0151 480 6752
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/knowsley-manor/

About Knowsley Manor Nursing Home

Situated in Huyton, Knowsley Manor is a purpose-built home offering dementia nursing care. It has a quiet lounge called _Memory Lane_ for residents to relax and unwind, plus a small cinema and themed areas with sensory boards and memorabilia, as well as an activities room for hobbies and socialising. Organised activities include professional entertainers, music therapy, baking, gentle exercise and performances from local school children. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There_s a patio, courtyard and large landscaped garden that is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who have access to the greenhouse and who also enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and herb garden looking good.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 33Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 15Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Knowsley

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Michelle Duvall

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
