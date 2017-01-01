Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Kyle Court Nursing Home

23 Lochore Avenue, Paisley,
PA3 4BY
0141 849 1889

About Kyle Court Nursing Home

Kyle Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and end of life care in Paisley, Renfrewshire, not far from the M8. Residents can pursue their hobbies and socialise with friends and family in the activity room and the caf? area where they also have computer and internet access. There_s a GP service and a hairdressing salon, and organised activities include arts and crafts, baking and performances from local school children, and the home has its own minibus. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the vegetable and herb garden looking good as part of the mature garden.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017