Residential care home

Lake View Residential Care Home

Brookside Avenue, Telford,
TF3 1LB
01952 594110
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-midlands/lake-view-residential-care-home

About Lake View Residential Care Home

Lake View is run by a team who treat residents with kindness and dignity, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. Overlooking landscaped gardens, the home is located close to Holmer Lake in Telford. With spacious lounge areas, plus a music room and coffee shop, there are plenty of places for residents to take part in activities with the dedicated activities leader, or catch up with friends and loved ones, who are welcome to visit at any time. The dining rooms are the perfect place for residents to enjoy home-made meals prepared by the home's catering team, who also bake fresh cakes each day. The bedrooms all come with television and telephone points, plus a mini fridge and DVD player. Outside, there are raised flower beds and seating areas for people to relax in the sunshine or enjoy summer garden parties.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Telford & Wrekin

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Leigh Smithson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
