Lake View is run by a team who treat residents with kindness and dignity, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. Overlooking landscaped gardens, the home is located close to Holmer Lake in Telford. With spacious lounge areas, plus a music room and coffee shop, there are plenty of places for residents to take part in activities with the dedicated activities leader, or catch up with friends and loved ones, who are welcome to visit at any time. The dining rooms are the perfect place for residents to enjoy home-made meals prepared by the home's catering team, who also bake fresh cakes each day. The bedrooms all come with television and telephone points, plus a mini fridge and DVD player. Outside, there are raised flower beds and seating areas for people to relax in the sunshine or enjoy summer garden parties.
