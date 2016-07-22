Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Lakeshore Care Ltd

SBC House, Restmor Way, Wallington,
SM6 7AH
020 8661 9960

Local authority

  • Sutton

Who runs this service

  • Lakeshore Care Ltd

Registered manager

Ethel Desa

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
