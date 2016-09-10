Lancum House is a purpose-built home providing care for older people, including those with dementia. The single story home offers single en suite rooms, divided into small, family-sized wings. Each wing has its own lounge dining area, with kitchenette, together with assisted bathroom and toilet facilities. It has a wide internal _street_ with various facilities including a shop and a hairdresser salon. The home is surrounded by pleasant gardens and is situated in a residential area close to the town centre and other local amenities.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.