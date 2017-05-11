Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Langdon Community - Edgware

Maccabi House, Gideon Close, Edgware,
HA8 7FR
0845 600 6562
www.langdon.info

Local authority

  • Barnet

Who runs this service

  • Langdon Community

Registered manager

Nalini Ramgutty

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
