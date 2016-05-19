Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Langford Park

Langford Road, Langford, Exeter,
EX5 5AG
01392 851473
www.langfordpark.co.uk

About Langford Park

Langford Park Care Home is situated in a rural location on the northern outskirts of Exeter off the A377 Exeter to Crediton road and just out of the village of Newton St Cyres. The detached property stands in approximately 6.5 acres of grounds with fields to the front and side. The home has been established for more than 20 years and offers 32 single bedrooms and one twin bedroom, about half of which have en suite facilities.

Accommodation

  • 34Residents
  • 15Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 17Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Langford Park Ltd

Registered manager

Sarah Bracher

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
