Lashbrook House is two miles upstream of Henley-on-Thames and six miles from Reading, sitting within four acres of landscaped grounds. It offers nursing and specialist dementia care. Most rooms are single and en suite, all have nurse call systems, and some have electric profiling beds, and patio doors leading to the gardens. Organised activities include poetry and reading sessions, singalongs, theatre trips, film nights, painting classes and a bridge club.

