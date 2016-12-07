Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Latham Lodge Nursing and Residential Care Home

137-139 Stakes Road, Purbrook,
PO7 5PD
023 9225 4175
www.caringhomes.org

About Latham Lodge Nursing and Residential Care Home

Latham Lodge is in an attractive residential area in Purbrook, on the outskirts of Portsmouth, with single rooms, some with en suite facilities. The activity co-ordinator provides a varied programme including room visits for those who do not want to, or are unable to, socialise, and regular external entertainment. The latter include singers, musicians and visiting animals; the latest of which was a miniature horse who visited residents in the lounge and in their rooms. It has a hairdressing room, and weekly visits by chiropody. There is disabled access to the patio and gardens. Food is freshly prepared on a daily basis with home-made cakes for afternoon tea. The home also has a cat called Lulu.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 13Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 22Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Latham Lodge Limited

Registered manager

Sylvia Morse-Carter

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

