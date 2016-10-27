Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Lauren Court Residential Care Home

Shelley Road, Blacon, Chester,
CH1 5US
01244 373761

About Lauren Court Residential Care Home

Lauren Court is situated close to Chester town and is accessible by regular buses. All bedrooms have TV, telephone and nurse call points as well as individual thermostatic controls. The home offers a spacious dining area as well as lounges and a library. Lauren Court is decorated to a high standard and has a garden that can be accessed from patio doors. As well as this high standard of accommodation the home offers home-cooked food and an efficient laundry service.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Sarah Molloy

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
