Domiciliary care

Lauriem Complete Care Limited

Graphic House, Suite 2, Honeywood House, Dover,
CT16 3EH
01304 361222
www.lauriem.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Lauriem Complete Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
