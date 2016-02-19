Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Lavender Court

Roman Road, Old Whittington, Taunton,
TA1 2BG
01823 279151
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Lavender Court

Lavender Court is a purpose-built home providing accommodation for older people with residential and nursing care needs. Situated half a mile east of the market town of Taunton, the home is located in a residential area close to a range of local amenities. Bedrooms are located on the ground and first floors. Comfortable sitting and dining rooms, many of which enjoy views overlooking the garden, are for use by residents and their guests. There are four assisted bathrooms with a variety of specialised baths to cater for all needs. A team of activities co-ordinators organise a variety of activities for residents to take part in, ranging from musical workshops to visiting entertainers and outings. An on-site hair salon is available for residents' use, while IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 69Residents
  • 69Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Karolina Bialecka-Sokol

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

