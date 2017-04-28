Located in the historic city of Salisbury, Laverstock Care Centre is a modern, purpose-built home providing residential, nursing and dementia care support including trial stays, short stay, convalescent and long-term care. The care is provided across two distinct areas of the home, one specifically for residents with dementia, the other a mix of nursing and the earlier stages of memory loss. As a resident's care needs change, the home aims to ensure that residents are able to remain within the community they have become an integral part of. All of the bedrooms are tastefully decorated and furnished to a high standard, each with en suite facilities, and residents are welcome to make their room their own with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions. Outside, there are two gardens and a number of communal verandas, where residents can relax or take part in the regular outdoor activities.
