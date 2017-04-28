Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Laverstock Care Centre

London Road, Salisbury,
SP1 3YU
01722 428210
www.caringhomes.org

About Laverstock Care Centre

Located in the historic city of Salisbury, Laverstock Care Centre is a modern, purpose-built home providing residential, nursing and dementia care support including trial stays, short stay, convalescent and long-term care. The care is provided across two distinct areas of the home, one specifically for residents with dementia, the other a mix of nursing and the earlier stages of memory loss. As a resident's care needs change, the home aims to ensure that residents are able to remain within the community they have become an integral part of. All of the bedrooms are tastefully decorated and furnished to a high standard, each with en suite facilities, and residents are welcome to make their room their own with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions. Outside, there are two gardens and a number of communal verandas, where residents can relax or take part in the regular outdoor activities.

Accommodation

  • 80Residents
  • 80Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Helen Pessell

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

