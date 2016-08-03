Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Leah Victoria Cares

Bailey Suite, Longridge Business Centre, Stonebridge Mill, Kestor Lane, Longridge, Preston,
PR3 3AD
07912 698190
www.leahvictoriacares.co.uk

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Miss Leah Scowcroft

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017